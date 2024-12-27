Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Increases By 2,800.0%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCHGY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of CCHGY opened at $34.05 on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

