Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Short Interest Update

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Avantium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AVTXF opened at C$1.55 on Friday. Avantium has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$4.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.41.
About Avantium
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avantium
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Rivian’s Rebound: Should This EV Stock Be on Your Radar?
Receive News & Ratings for Avantium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.