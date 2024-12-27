BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $141.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.12. BE Semiconductor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $195.34.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.08 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 39.36%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.