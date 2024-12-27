Webis (LON:WEB) Trading 23.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Free Report) shares were up 23.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 66,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 780,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Webis Stock Up 23.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,278.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £291,071.60, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.76.

About Webis

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pari-mutuel wagering services in the United States of America and Isle of Man. It operates through two segments: Racetrack and ADW Operations. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; business-to-business wagering product; and business trading product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

