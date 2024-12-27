Short Interest in Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Rises By 2,700.0%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.0 days.
Barco Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BCNAF opened at $12.98 on Friday. Barco has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45.
About Barco
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barco
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Rivian’s Rebound: Should This EV Stock Be on Your Radar?
Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.