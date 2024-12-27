Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 104,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 372,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.47.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

