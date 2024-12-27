Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Hill & Smith Price Performance

HSHPF stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Hill & Smith has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.