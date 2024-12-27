Parcl (PRCL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $82.03 Million

Parcl (PRCL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Parcl has a total market capitalization of $82.03 million and approximately $22.21 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parcl has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Parcl token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Parcl

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,139,573 tokens. The official website for Parcl is www.parcl.co. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl.

Buying and Selling Parcl

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 214,139,573 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.3764824 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $21,710,035.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parcl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parcl using one of the exchanges listed above.

