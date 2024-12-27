Wrapped Islamic Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,811.33 (WISLM)

Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a market cap of $76.64 million and $1,811.33 worth of Wrapped Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Islamic Coin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Islamic Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,468.93 or 0.99611320 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,183.44 or 0.99316534 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Islamic Coin Coin Profile

Wrapped Islamic Coin’s launch date was October 10th, 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,178,545,880 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,304,245 coins. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/islamic-coin. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official website is islamiccoin.net.

Wrapped Islamic Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,178,492,364.50144 with 1,494,264,561.6926231 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Islamic Coin is 0.05121411 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,905.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

