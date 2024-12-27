ResearchCoin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (RSC)

ResearchCoin (RSC) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, ResearchCoin has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. ResearchCoin has a market cap of $113.50 million and $651,149.40 worth of ResearchCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ResearchCoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ResearchCoin Profile

ResearchCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. ResearchCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,155,399 tokens. ResearchCoin’s official Twitter account is @researchhub. The official website for ResearchCoin is www.researchhub.com.

ResearchCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ResearchCoin (RSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ResearchCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 95,213,466 in circulation. The last known price of ResearchCoin is 0.96855765 USD and is up 5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $746,969.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.researchhub.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ResearchCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ResearchCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ResearchCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

