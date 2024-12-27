NikolAI (NIKO) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week

NikolAI (NIKO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. NikolAI has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $216,645.75 worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NikolAI has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One NikolAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NikolAI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,468.93 or 0.99611320 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,183.44 or 0.99316534 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NikolAI Profile

NikolAI’s genesis date was October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin. NikolAI’s official website is nikolai.meme.

Buying and Selling NikolAI

According to CryptoCompare, “NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. NikolAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of NikolAI is 0.00835342 USD and is up 14.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $360,337.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nikolai.meme.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NikolAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NikolAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NikolAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NikolAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.