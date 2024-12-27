Asia Pacific Electronic Coin Price Down 31.3% Over Last Week (APECOIN)

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin (APECOIN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $13,307.43 worth of Asia Pacific Electronic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One Asia Pacific Electronic Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Asia Pacific Electronic Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,468.93 or 0.99611320 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,183.44 or 0.99316534 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin Profile

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin was first traded on June 13th, 2021. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,651,697 tokens. The official website for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is www.apecoin.io. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s official Twitter account is @apecoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/apecoin-official. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s official message board is t.me/apecoincircl – www.reddit.com/user/apecoin-official.

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Pacific Electronic Coin (APECOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is 0.03096332 USD and is down -30.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $12,982.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.apecoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asia Pacific Electronic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asia Pacific Electronic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asia Pacific Electronic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.