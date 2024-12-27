Open Loot Self Reported Market Cap Tops $56.57 Million (OL)

Open Loot (OL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. Open Loot has a market cap of $56.57 million and $39.26 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Loot token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Loot has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Open Loot

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 256,287,134 tokens. Open Loot’s official website is openloot.com. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot.

Open Loot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 256,286,411.3286 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.22446127 USD and is up 5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $40,655,132.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Loot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Loot using one of the exchanges listed above.

