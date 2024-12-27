Usual (USUAL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $378.48 Million

Usual (USUAL) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Usual has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Usual has a market cap of $566.04 million and approximately $378.48 million worth of Usual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Usual token can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Usual Profile

Usual’s total supply is 499,368,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,287,657 tokens. The official message board for Usual is blog.usual.money. Usual’s official website is usual.money. Usual’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney.

Usual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Usual (USUAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Usual has a current supply of 499,167,686.52103763 with 480,086,349.33633823 in circulation. The last known price of Usual is 1.12768334 USD and is down -12.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $350,917,894.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Usual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Usual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Usual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

