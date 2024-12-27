LUCE (LUCE) Price Hits $0.0658 on Major Exchanges

LUCE (LUCE) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, LUCE has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUCE has a total market cap of $65.83 million and $23.75 million worth of LUCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUCE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUCE alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,468.93 or 0.99611320 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,183.44 or 0.99316534 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LUCE Profile

LUCE’s total supply is 999,999,996 tokens. The official website for LUCE is pump.fun/cbdcxko9qavr9hfshgpebg3zekoraed7w1jfq2o3pump.

Buying and Selling LUCE

According to CryptoCompare, “LUCE (LUCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. LUCE has a current supply of 999,999,996. The last known price of LUCE is 0.06257294 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $23,428,461.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CBdCxKo9QavR9hfShgpEBG3zekorAeD7W1jfq2o3pump.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.