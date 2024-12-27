Elixir deUSD Price Up 0% This Week (DEUSD)

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Elixir deUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elixir deUSD has a market capitalization of $238.98 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elixir deUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elixir deUSD Profile

Elixir deUSD’s launch date was June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 238,936,656 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official website is www.elixir.xyz. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir.

Elixir deUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 156,697,153. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 1.00016531 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $7,343,740.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elixir deUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elixir deUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

