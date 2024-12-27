360 Capital REIT (TOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 62.97.

About 360 Capital REIT

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

