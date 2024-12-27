360 Capital REIT (TOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.
360 Capital REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 62.97.
About 360 Capital REIT
