Elanor Commercial Property Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:ECF)

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.
Elanor Commercial Property Fund Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.76, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
About Elanor Commercial Property Fund
