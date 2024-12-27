Growthpoint Properties Australia (GOZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Growthpoint Properties Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
Growthpoint Properties Australia Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75.
About Growthpoint Properties Australia
