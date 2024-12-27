DEXUS to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.19 (ASX:DXS)

DEXUS (ASX:DXS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.

DEXUS Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DEXUS news, insider Ross Du Vernet bought 76,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.83 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$524,134.20 ($325,549.19). Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

DEXUS Company Profile

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

