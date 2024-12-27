Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.
Dexus Industria REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.
About Dexus Industria REIT
