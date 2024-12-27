Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXIGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.

Dexus Industria REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About Dexus Industria REIT

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX code: DXI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which is primarily invested in high-quality industrial warehouses. At 31 December 2022, the fund's portfolio is valued at $1.6 billion and is located across the major Australian cities, providing sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

