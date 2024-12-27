HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (HCW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on February 25th

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephanie Lai bought 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,725.00 ($55,108.70). 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Company Profile

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.

Featured Articles

