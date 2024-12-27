HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (HCW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on February 25th

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30.
In related news, insider Stephanie Lai bought 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,725.00 ($55,108.70). 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.
