Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (RCB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.22 on January 15th

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2024

Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (ASX:RCBGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 25th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.

Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (ASX:RCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.