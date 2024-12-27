GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 13th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43.

GDI is an integrated, internally managed commercial property investor with capabilities in the identification and execution of acquisition opportunities, and then the ownership, management, development, refurbishment, leasing, and syndication of assets. GDI is structured as a stapled security to enable it to participate in both the ownership of properties either directly (wholly owned) or indirectly (asset partnerships or co-investment stakes) via the Trust, and to receive earnings from fund management fees, car park operations, the provision of co-living accommodation, and development, via the Company.

