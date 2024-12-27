GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 13th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.
GDI Property Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43.
GDI Property Group Company Profile
