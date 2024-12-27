Garda Property Group (GDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 9th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.

Garda Property Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 10.06.

Get Garda Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Thornton purchased 21,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$26,684.09 ($16,573.97). Also, insider Matthew Madsen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.75), for a total value of A$120,000.00 ($74,534.16). Insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Garda Property Group

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garda Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garda Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.