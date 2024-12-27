APA Group (ASX:APA) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

APA Group (ASX:APA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th. This is a boost from APA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.24.

APA Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.48.

Get APA Group alerts:

Insider Activity at APA Group

In other APA Group news, insider James Fazzino acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.00 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,000.00 ($43,478.26). Also, insider Samantha (Sam) Lewis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.38 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of A$110,700.00 ($68,757.76). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $249,300. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APA Group Company Profile

APA Group engages in the energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments segments. It operates gas transmission pipelines and interconnected grids, gas-fired power stations, electricity transmission interconnectors, solar and wind farms, and battery energy storage systems, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.