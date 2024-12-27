Hotel Property Investments (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 13th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.
Hotel Property Investments Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
About Hotel Property Investments
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hotel Property Investments
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Rivian’s Rebound: Should This EV Stock Be on Your Radar?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Property Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Property Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.