National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Sunday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th. This is an increase from National Storage REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

National Storage REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88.

About National Storage REIT

National Storage is the largest self-storage provider in Australia and New Zealand, with over 225 centres providing tailored storage solutions to over 90,000 residential and commercial customers. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

