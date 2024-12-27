Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (RDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (ASX:RDV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 25th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF Stock Performance
