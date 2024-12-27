HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at HomeCo Daily Needs REIT

In related news, insider David Di Pilla sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.26 ($0.78), for a total transaction of A$502,400.00 ($312,049.69). Insiders sold 32,763,950 shares of company stock valued at $40,947,511 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Company Profile

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

