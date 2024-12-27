Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) Plans Final Dividend of $0.11

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, December 5th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.
Reef Casino Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
Reef Casino Trust Company Profile
