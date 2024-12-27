Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) Plans Final Dividend of $0.11

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, December 5th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.

Reef Casino Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Get Reef Casino Trust alerts:

Reef Casino Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Reef Casino Trust operates as an owner and lessor of the Reef Hotel Casino complex located in Cairns in North Queensland, Australia. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Cairns, Australia. Reef Casino Trust operates as a subsidiary of Reef Casino Investments Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Reef Casino Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reef Casino Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.