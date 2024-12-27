Centuria Office REIT (COF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 9th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.

Centuria Office REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Centuria Office REIT alerts:

Centuria Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

COF is Australia’s largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality office assets situated in core submarkets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.