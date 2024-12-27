PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.470-1.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.340-1.370 EPS.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. PG&E has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on PG&E from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PG&E from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

