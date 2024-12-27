Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, December 16th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Sunday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.
Waypoint REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 0.73.
About Waypoint REIT
