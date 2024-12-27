SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 184,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKGRW opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. SK Growth Opportunities has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

