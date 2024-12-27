Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nihon Kohden Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NHNKY opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of -0.11. Nihon Kohden has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

