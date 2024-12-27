Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Marui Group stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Marui Group has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $36.45.

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

