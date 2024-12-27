Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a growth of 4,732.7% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Procure Space ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.65% of Procure Space ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Procure Space ETF Price Performance

Shares of UFO stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Procure Space ETF has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15.

About Procure Space ETF

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

