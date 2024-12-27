Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance
Shares of PSZKY stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81.
About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna
