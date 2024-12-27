Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Short Interest Update

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 11,140.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $913,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 534,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 252,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 274,215 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 389,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSPO opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Company Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

