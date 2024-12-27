Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

SPKKY stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

