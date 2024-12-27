Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Merck KGaA Trading Up 1.0 %

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

