Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.
