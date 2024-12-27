Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a growth of 7,330.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATHE opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company’s lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

