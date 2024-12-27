Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) dropped 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 8,302,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 42,551,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01.

About Alien Metals

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource properties. The company explores for iron ore, silver, and platinum group metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Arian Silver Corporation and changed its name to Alien Metals Limited in October 2018.

