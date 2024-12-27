Short Interest in Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Expands By 5,766.7%

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 5,766.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HXGCF opened at $3.95 on Friday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.
Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile
