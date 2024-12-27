Short Interest in Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Declines By 74.5%

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the November 30th total of 573,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 822,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mobix Labs stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,237 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Mobix Labs worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobix Labs Stock Down 8.1 %

MOBX opened at $1.81 on Friday. Mobix Labs has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

Mobix Labs Company Profile

Mobix Labs ( NASDAQ:MOBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

