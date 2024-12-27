Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sampo Oyj Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.91. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $23.61.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
