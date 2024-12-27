Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sampo Oyj Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.91. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

