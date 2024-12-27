Synairgen (LON:SNG) Trading Down 17.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) fell 17.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). 549,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 337,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.56 ($0.03).
Synairgen Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £4.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of -2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.30.
About Synairgen
Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
