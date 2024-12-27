Short Interest in Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Declines By 73.8%

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the November 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Metalpha Technology Trading Up 16.2 %

NASDAQ:MATH opened at $1.15 on Friday. Metalpha Technology has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

About Metalpha Technology

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.

