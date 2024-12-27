Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the November 30th total of 44,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Regional Health Properties Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RHE opened at $1.54 on Friday. Regional Health Properties has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.91.
About Regional Health Properties
